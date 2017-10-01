A Corner Brook high school is appealing to Newfoundland and Labrador hunters in an effort to stock up on teaching tools.

The school has asked for donations of moose eyeballs, hearts and kidneys for use in its biology lab.

"We have 180 students, so if we had 30 sets of eyeballs, that would be great," teacher Janice Spencer told the Corner Brook Morning Show on Friday.

Spencer's in a rush for the eyeballs — they're needed for a lab in mid-October. She has some already, kept frozen in a Mason jar.

"A parent brought them in last week," she said.

Biology teacher Janice Spencer is looking for moose bits to teach her students about anatomy. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Spencer said the eyeballs are a hit with her students in Biology 3201.

"One of the objectives is for the students to learn all of the different parts of the eyeball and they want to do dissections. I think if students sign up for biology, there's an interest there in getting to cut things open," she said.

Last year, there were enough eyes donated so students could do their own dissections, in groups of three.

"There were a few that were grossed out. Not surprising, but in the end they all learned so much. The eyeball quiz, very high marks. They all knew the parts, for sure."

Hearts hard to come by

Spencer said another of her classes needs moose hearts for a lesson on the circulatory system that's coming up in February.

The lab now uses pig hearts.

"But the moose hearts are even bigger … the moose hearts, they can see all the parts very easily. We do that around Valentine's Day," she laughed.

Spencer says you can freeze moose eyeballs, like these kept in a Mason jar, until students are ready to dissect them. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Trouble is, people enjoy eating the hearts. But Spencer hopes some will be willing to part with the tasty treats, for a good cause.

"All you need is a freezer bag. Put the organ or the eyeballs in a little water, put it in the freezer," she advised.

The school will take it from there.

Spencer had five emails within 10 minutes of making her post, so she is optimistic the freezer in her lab will be well stocked.