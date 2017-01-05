A trio of apparently thirsty moose made a stop near a Tim Horton's drive-thru in Mount Pearl, N.L. Thursday night.

The moose wandered down Bannister Street and towards the coffee shop at about 8 p.m.

Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were on the scene, and could be seen trailing the animals.

Mike Keels, who got video of the moose on Bannister Street, says police officers appeared to be trying to control the animals movements as they walked through the city.