Firefighters responded to a house fire at 52 Monroe St. in downtown St. John's Thursday morning.

Acting platoon chief Tony Ralph said the St. John's Regional Fire Department got a call at 9:22 a.m. about a fire in a row of attached homes.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of 52.

There was nobody home at the time, but fire crews had to rescue a couple of pets.

"We did find two very large dogs in one of the homes which provided a little bit of a problem for us initially, but the dogs were very co-operative," said Ralph.

"We were able to evacuate them to one of our vans here on site."

Neighbours and their pets were evacuated from adjacent homes and did not know as of noon Thursday when they could move back. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

A neighbour who was told to leave one of the adjacent homes told CBC News there were three people living in the house where the fire started.

Ralph said 52 Monroe has major structural damage and nearby homes are being assessed to determine when residents can move back in.