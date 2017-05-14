There's concern over what could be a dim future for the two concert halls at Memorial University's School of Music.

That's because the lighting system at both the D. F. Cook Recital Hall and the Suncor Energy Hall is antiquated by today's standards.

Music technologist Rick Blenkinsopp says the basics of the of the lighting system are still in place from when the building was constructed in 1985.

'My hope is certainly that we will see that money.' - Dean of Music Ian Sutherland

The dimmer rack, which controls the amount of light emitted, was upgraded in 2005 when the Suncor Energy Hall was opened. As a cost-cutting measure, the systems in both buildings were tied together.

Blenkinsopp said it was an unfortunate piece of timing.

"The timing of that installation is, I guess, kind of poor in that maybe just two or three years later the industry in general moved towards a digital solution, towards LED lighting which is much more efficient and much lower maintenance," he said.

That means it's getting harder to find replacement parts for the old system.

At one point in 2013, Blenkinsopp said the functionality of the dimmer system was lost, and both halls were out of operation until a company from Toronto was hired to get the lights back on.

Dean of the MUN Music School Ian Sutherland, left, with music technologist Rick Blenkinsopp. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

Funding hard to come by

Ian Sutherland, dean of the school, said both concert halls are among the best in the Atlantic provinces — if not all of Canada.

"They serve not only music students at MUN but thousands of musicians and audience members in the city and across the province", Sutherland said.

But he said buying a new lighting system would cost $250,000 and money has been tight lately.

"Effectively, the university is in a difficult financial situation," said Sutherland.

"Part of that comes from the lack of funding from the provincial government, particularly in terms of maintenance costs and infrastructure costs here at the university."

Sutherland said he's been working for years to try to secure more funding.

Campus renewal fee

Memorial University's Board of Regents just brought in a new budget which includes a $50-per course campus improvement fee.

"My hope is certainly that we will see that money," Sutherland said.

"It is also, though, important to recognize that this campus renewal fee that will be brought in is simply not just brand new money coming in the door on top of all the money that we already had. Some of that money is replacing funding that has already been lost."

Sutherland said he's hoping to bring at least some of that money to the school of music for the needed improvements.