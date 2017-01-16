People in eastern Newfoundland are digging out early Monday morning, after around 30 centimetres of snow fell in the St. John's area overnight.

Blowing snow conditions is causing drifting on roadways, making it difficult for plows to clear the snow.

Around 30 centimetres of snow fell in the St. John's area overnight, making for an early morning of shovelling for people waking up Monday. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

Schools in the St. John's region announced a two-hour delayed opening Monday.

Memorial University had a delayed opening its St. John's campuses for Monday morning, but will reopen at 1 p.m.

College of the North Atlantic's metro campuses were closed for the morning, but were set to reopen at 11.

Metrobus was off to a late start, with buses leaving the depot at 9 a.m., with full route service expected by 9:30.

St. John's residents were hard at work Monday morning, cleaning up from around 30 centimetres of snow that fell overnight. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

Flight delays and cancellations were listed on the St. John's International Airport website, while the City of St. John's has delayed the opening of all recreational facilities until 9 a.m.

All provincial government offices also had a delayed opening until 11 a.m.

The Town of Paradise also cancelled Monday's garbage collection, rescheduling it to Jan. 21.

Most of the snowfall was on the Avalon Peninsula, according to Rob Carroll, with the Gander Environment Canada weather office.

By 9 a.m., blue skies could be seen over much of the Avalon Peninsula as people cleared their vehicles of ice and snow. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Some snow flurries can be expected through the rest of Monday morning, with blowing wind conditions.

The overnight snowfall caused many closures and delays and was a challenge for those who still had to make it into work during the morning commute. (Roxane Lander/Twitter)

Monkstown Road in St. John's was mostly cleared of snow by 8:30 a.m., but there was little traffic on the roads. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

Here's the shovel-level view of the 30+ cms down in the east end of St. John's. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/CHuH9KJhxH — @Jeremy_Eaton

Still waiting for a tow, but it seems like the worst has passed! Stay safe and drive slow everyone! #nltraffic #nlwx @AnthonyGermain @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/vKqTwOkzrT — @VicSeward

Vehicle off the road at Higgins/Allandale rd. Use caution in the area (yellow tape already on vehicle). #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/QQWhbhLcqk — @neontangles