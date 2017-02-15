The mother of a Grade 7 student in Harbour Grace is fuming after her son was videotaped in a school bathroom stall by a group of boys, and she is just as mad about the way the school handled the incident.

"The school administrator told me, 'Oh, don't worry about it. It was just his head being videotaped, you know. He's lucky they didn't get more,'" Michelle Thistle said.

"It's not the fact of what was videotaped ... [it's] the fact that this child's privacy was invaded."

Thistle said her son, who attends St. Francis K-8 School, was told by one of friends that the video was uploaded to social media, along with a mean caption.

She said she was stonewalled by multiple school officials when she asked what punishment the offending students would face, and what other actions the school was taking to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Michelle Thistle said her son learned that the bathroom video ended up on Snapchat when a friend of his alerted him. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

'"All I can tell you is that it's being taken care of,'" Thistle recounted as the secretary's response.

Bullying 'unacceptable,' insists school district

Thistle said she contacted the RCMP and she is very upset that the school didn't do more.

"I said,'This has a ripple effect not only physically, but mentally. He is home crying everyday, he doesn't want to go to school because he is humiliated,'" she said.

"[The school administrator] was like, 'Well, tell him to talk to the guidance counsellor.'"

In a statement to CBC News, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD) said "it is aware of this situation and treats such matters extremely seriously."

While no further details were provided, "school-based discipline has been imposed," according to the statement.

"Bullying is totally unacceptable in our schools. Every child is entitled to feel safe and secure."

School cellphone ban needed

For Thistle, the district's words are too little, too late.

Her son is "terrified" to go to school and said he won't ever go to the bathroom in the building again.

She is demanding a ban on cellphones in the school to ensure no one else has a similar experience.

Michelle Thistle wants cellphones banned in schools, to prevent anyone else from being "humiliated" like her son. (CBC)

"I know a child may still sneak a cellphone in the school ... I understand that nothing is 100 per cent," Thistle said.

"But if they don't have their cellphones with the cameras, they can't videotape anybody."

The NLESD did not reference a ban on cellphones in its statement, instead writing "the District has expectations for students with smartphone technology," and that schools have established parameters for smartphone use.