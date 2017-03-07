One of the men charged in a recent series of violent home invasions around the metro St. John's region has been accused by Toronto police in the past of having links to the Dixon City Bloods.

The Dixon City Bloods earned national notoriety during the crack-smoking affair that ensnarled then-Toronto mayor Rob Ford four years ago.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary announced a raft of charges last week against Mohamed Salim, 28.

Salim had been missing since a Feb. 9 home invasion on Angels Road in Paradise, near St. John's.

His death was confirmed Tuesday by the RNC, who identified him as the body found in a quarry about two kilometres from the Paradise home.

Salim had been accused of break and enter, armed robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, breaching court orders, as well as firearms-related offences in connection with the Paradise home invasion and three others on the northeast Avalon.

This home in Paradise was the scene of an alleged armed robbery on Feb. 9. (John Pike/CBC)

Arrested in Project Traveller probe

CBC News has learned that Salim was swept up in a 2013 police operation in Toronto called Project Traveller.

He was charged with participating in the activities of a criminal organization, the Dixon City Bloods — a gang accused of running a drugs and weapons ring in Ontario.

Salim was accused of trafficking and possession of marijuana and cocaine, charges that appear to have been withdrawn in late 2014.

His name also turns up in police wiretaps related to Project Traveller, and in information to obtain a search warrant (ITO) documents.

According to a 2014 Ontario Superior Court of Justice decision on an application to throw out wiretap evidence against five others ensnarled in Project Traveller, Salim had past brushes with the law.

Police display guns seized during a series of raids for an operation called Project Traveller at a press conference in Toronto on June 14, 2013. Police said the raids targeted suspected drug and gun traffickers in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

It noted that Salim was facing "a host of charges" in 2013, including two counts of robbery with a firearm, and had a criminal record that included a conviction for trafficking cocaine.

According to the decision in that case, Salim was caught on police wiretaps counselling Mohamed Siad "on how to lock his cell phone so that the police cannot access it."

Siad, who filmed the notorious video of Rob Ford smoking crack cocaine, was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2015 for trafficking guns and drugs.

Another Toronto connection

The RNC won't confirm or deny that the Mohamed Salim facing charges in St. John's is the same person once accused of gang ties in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service also declined comment.

However, according to court documents, they have the same date of birth.

Last week, police in Newfoundland publicly thanked their Toronto counterparts for assisting their probe into the recent string of home invasions around St. John's.

Another Toronto man, 27-year-old Abdifatah Mohamed, is charged in relation to those offences.

Mohamed was convicted of manslaughter in a fatal Toronto jailhouse beating in 2010.

Abdifatah Mohamed appears in St. John's provincial court in February 2017. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Fellow inmate Kevon Phillip was attacked in a common area of Toronto's Don Jail by a group of men, who then dragged him to a cell and beat him for about 20 minutes, according to a written decision by an Ontario court justice.

Mohamed was sentenced to eight years for his role in the attack. With credit for time served, he was due to have been released within three years and three months after the sentencing.

It's not clear how the two men from Toronto ended up in Newfoundland, or how they may be connected to their co-accused.

Criminal backgrounds

The other three accused — Tyler Donahue, 23, Mitchell Nippard, 25, and Gary Thomas Hennessey, 32 — are from Newfoundland.

Tyler Donahue, Gary Hennessey, Mitchell Nippard and Abdifatah Mohamed appeared in provincial court in St. John's on Feb. 10, after being arrested in relation to a home invasion in Paradise. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Nippard served time at a maximum security penitentiary in Alberta for his involvement in a violent home invasion there that involved a handgun, a crowbar and a kitchen knife.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Nippard's arrest in 2015 after he went missing from a halfway house in St. John's.

He was found by RCMP on Fogo Island, off Newfoundland's northeast coast.

Police released this mug shot of Mitchell Nippard in 2015, after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. (RCMP)

Hennessey has a lengthy criminal record in St. John's that dates back to 2004, including convictions for assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

He was wanted by police in January 2016 for being "unlawfully at large from a correctional institution."

In 2014, Donahue was convicted of trafficking and possessing drugs as well as possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A judge placed Donahue under a life-time firearms prohibition.