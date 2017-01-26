A Portugal Cove-St. Philip's mother has launched a campaign to try and get the province's English school district to change the current policy on bullying.

Dana Metcalfe started the group MOB, or Mother's Against Bullies because she felt that adequate measures were not being taken to deal with the bullying of her 10-year-old son, who she said has been a target for more than a year.

She recently moved to Newfoundland from Alberta, where she said anti-bullying policies were much clearer in schools.

Dana Metcalfe says Beachy Cove Elementary didn't tell her about the bullying incident right after it happened. (CBC)

Metcalfe said since starting at Beachy Cove Elementary her son has been repeatedly targeted by a bully, but Friday, Jan. 20 was the final straw.

That's when he was punched in the back by another student while they were eating lunch in the classroom. She said the incident event caused her son to fall over and get sick.

The incident was bad enough, but Metcalfe said she didn't hear about it until hours later — from her son, not from the teacher or school administration.

She has lost faith in the school system to keep her son safe, and decided to take measures into her own hands by launching the MOB group.

CBC News contacted the English School District regarding the matter, and is awaiting a response.

Remove the bullies

Metcalfe said the first thing she wants to see happen is to have the school system focus more on keeping bullies out of school. Right now, she feels a student who bullies others is allowed back in to school too quickly.

"Often instead of the bullies being removed from school, it's the parents who remove their children who are bullied from the school, out of fear," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"Not only does that child lose their dignity by being bullied in front of other children, they also lose their friends because they have to change schools."

' Instead of the bullies being removed from school, it's the parents who remove their children who are bullied from the school, out of fear.' - Dana Metcalfe, parent

Another thing Metcalfe hopes to achieve with the MOB group is to get the school district to better articulate its bullying policy to students, parents and staff.

She said just hanging it up on the wall is not good enough, and the rules should instead go out as a manual to all parents and teachers.

As well, she said the chain of command when it comes to reporting bullying needs improvement, since it took the school two hours to acknowledge that her son was bullied.

Metcalfe is holding a forum on Saturday for parents, students and educators who want to tackle the problem of bullying in Newfoundland and Labrador schools. (Facebook)

Metcalfe and other members of MOB are getting together on Sunday, Jan. 29 for an anti-bullying forum, and would like other parents, students and educators to show up.

It takes place at the Ramada Hotel in St. John's, starting at 2 p.m., and will feature presenters talking about some of the implications of bullying, as well as school safety and mental health.

​