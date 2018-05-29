Crown wants 10-12 years, but man convicted in Paradise home invasions denies guilt

Throughout his trial, Mitchell Nippard could often be heard snickering to his co-accused friends from the prisoner's bench, but on Tuesday, he spoke openly to the judge for the first time.

Nippard, convicted of playing a role in two Paradise home invasions in February 2017, stood during his sentencing hearing and told the judge he was innocent.

"It seems that I have been found guilty based on association to the parties involved," he said, reading from a handwritten letter.

"I still don't understand how it was admissible enough, or how it was proved that I had any involvement in the alleged premeditation."

During the sentencing hearing, the Crown attorneys on the case asked Judge Mike Madden for a sentence of 10-12 years for Nippard. His lawyer, Shanna Wicks, countered with a request for six to seven years.

Mitchell Nippard reads over notes before his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday at provincial court in St. John's. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Nippard was found guilty of playing a role in planning the home invasions, based on evidence that he was the only link between all four men accused of the crimes. There was no evidence, however, that he went inside either of the homes.

He was, though, found sitting in a stalled car near the crime scene on Angel's Road on Feb. 9, 2017. He had run out of gas not far from the home.

He was found alongside Gary Hennessey, who was eventually found not guilty of any involvement in the string of home invasions that shook the northeast Avalon.

Links to all aspects of home invasion

Around the same time Nippard was arrested, police found another car stuck in deep snow in the opposite direction. Nippard's driver's licence was found in that car, while Tyler Donahue and Abdifatah Mohamed were found nearby by police dogs.

A fifth suspect, Mohamed Salim, was found dead in a gravel pit several days later.

Despite his connections to both getaway vehicles and his links to all of the accused and the victims, Nippard maintained his innocence.

"It is not factual that I had a part to play in the pre-planning," he said. "And yet the Crown attorney had the ability to create fiction."

Nippard also pleaded guilty to breaching court orders by contacting his ex-girlfriend, Kaylen King, who is also the mother of his child.

He used several inmates at Her Majesty's Penitentiary to get people on the outside to pass messages to King, including a Christmas greeting and several inquiries about their daughter.

Mitchell Nippard was sentenced to seven years in prison for a break and enter and robbery in Alberta in 2011. He is now facing a similar sentence in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

During the sentencing hearing, Nippard apologized to his two-year-old daughter.

"My sincere apologies for my absence I displayed in your life."

He will receive time-and-a-half credit for the 15 months he's spent on remand at Her Majesty's Penitentiary — much of that time spent in segregation and all of it without access to programs, his lawyer said.

Before the hearing began, Nippard expressed his desire to get out of HMP and back to a federal prison.

Judge Madden will render his sentence on July 26.