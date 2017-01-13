Tyler Saunders, 24, from Glovertown, is safely out of the woods after a night in the wilderness near Ocean Pond.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saunders was escorted out of the area to an awaiting ambulance.

Just after 12 p.m. Friday, RCMP said Saunders was being transported to hospital for a medical assessment.

"Feeling a lot better now," Saunders said, as he was loaded into an ambulance. He told CBC News he spent the night in an abandoned and leaking travel trailer.

Search and rescue volunteer Perry Bowering had this to say about Tyler Saunders' wild night in the woods.

Searcher Ed Gordon, from Bay Roberts, said Saunders was found laying on a mattress with a blanket over him when they found him in the abandoned trailer.

"When we started beating around the trailer and looking in we heard noises, and so then right away we opened up the door and went in," said Gordon.

Saunders told them he was cold and unwell when asked how he was doing.

Avalon North searcher Joe Cleary brought Tyler Saunders to safety in his side by side.

'He knows he's lucky'

Fellow searcher Joe Cleary, of Placentia, said the 24-year-old is in good spirits, "and he knows he's lucky."

These are some of the searchers who successfully found Tyler Saunders today near Ocean Pond.

"I'm happy to see such a good ending to it, because if the weather had been cold it wouldn't have been such a good ending," said Cleary, who brought Saunders to safety in his side by side vehicle.

"We asked him if he wanted to call his mother and he said, 'No,' he'd 'wait to see her in person.'"

Cleary also had a message to snowmobilers heading out on the province's trails.

"You need to be dressed for it, and you also never travel alone," he said.

Rescuer on finding missing snowmobiler1:41

"This is a big problem we've got, people travel alone, they've got no help. They get into trouble, they've got no one to turn to."

Saved by the cellphone

Whitbourne RCMP said Saunders was snowmobiling Thursday night when he called for help before his cellphone went dead.

Police said they received a request to locate him at approximately 7 p.m., when Saunders was believed to be snowmobiling in the Brigus Junction and Whitbourne cabin areas.

RCMP, joined by volunteer firefighters, the Wolverines and Avalon East Ground Search and Rescue Teams as well as the Department of National Defence participated in the search, which carried on through the night.