The girlfriend of a Clarke's Beach man reported missing says he has contacted her.

Kyle McCabe failed to show up at his mother's Bay Roberts home on Thursday.

The Placentia RCMP issued a news release Friday requesting help in locating McCabe, adding they wanted to get in touch with him.

McCabe's girlfriend Mollie Collins said McCabe left their home in Placentia around noon Thursday to go to Bay Roberts.

After she couldn't reach him, she called his mother who said McCabe wasn't there.

"I just want to know he's not in a ditch on the side of the road," she told CBC News Friday afternoon, adding she doesn't think he would leave her and their eight-month-old daughter.

Collins said McCabe's phone is off. She said while he called Friday afternoon after CBC News first published a story, she does not know where he is.

Police believe they saw McCabe on surveillance video in Deer Lake, Collins said. However, an RCMP news release on Friday morning said his last known whereabouts were in Shoal Harbour at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police said McCabe is believed to be driving a white Toyota Echo with the hood and trunk spray painted black.