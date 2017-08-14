A stuffed monkey that's been sitting unclaimed at St. John's International Airport is getting a lot of love from people online hoping to connect the toy with its owner.

Last Thursday a WestJet employee posted a photo of the monkey to Facebook.

Kristen Sellars told CBC News the toy was found on a counter, in the boarding lounge at the airport.

"He's also breaking my heart, every time I do a gate," she posted to Facebook.

Sellars's post has since been shared more than 15,000 times by people all over the country, in hopes of finding the person who owns it.

"The hope is that he will be recognized and returned to his rightful owner, as soon as possible," Sellars said Monday.

"For now, he is enjoying his stay in St. John's, and is being well cared for."