An auditor's review has shown an unexplained amount of cash missing from Mile One Centre operations totals $58,089 — down from the initial figure of $114,863.

"A number of errors and omissions in the coding of accounting entries over a five-year period incorrectly increased the balance in the accounting records by $56,000," Mayor Danny Breen said in a press release that was distributed at the same time the issue was raised at Monday's St. John's City Council meeting.

"The primary issue was in the floats/petty cash account, which was only reconciled annually, leading to a situation in which management mistakenly believed that the variances noted between the physical cash count and the accounting records were the result of timing issues," Breen added in the release.

The almost $60,000 still unaccounted for is either due to miscounting, theft or a combination of both.

The auditor's review has "revealed numerous internal control weaknesses related to cash controls." However the details of those were not immediately available.

The auditor will now take on a detailed review of the "cash handling and reconciliation processes" to ensure no other issues are related to the coding errors. The final report is due next month.