A 59-year-old Nova Scotia man has gone missing after travelling on a Marine Atlantic ferry to Newfoundland.

Police in Nova Scotia say Christopher Scott Zinck was spotted on the ferry from North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Jan. 21, at about 6:30 a.m.

"The ferry landed shortly afterwards. However police have been unable to locate Mr. Zinck since," police said in a news release.

Zinck has not made contact with his family since Jan. 20.

Nova Scotia's Windsor district RCMP is asking for the public's help to find Zinck.

He's described as 5-foot-6 with a heavy build and short grey-and-black hair.

He was last seen wearing a jeans, a black hoodie, and a black GMC ball cap.

Anyone with information about Zinck or who had seen him on the Marine Atlantic ferry is asked to contact the Nova Scotia RCMP.