Police are looking to the public to help find a man from Labrador who hasn't been heard from by his family in more than two weeks.

Frederick Joseph Osmond, 47, is originally from Sheshatshiu. But the RCMP said he is known to frequent Halifax, Dartmouth and Moncton.

"He may possibly be travelling to Labrador from Nova Scotia via bus and train," the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police said they are concerned about his well-being.

Osmond is described as being five-foot-nine, 181 pounds, with several tattoos on his body.