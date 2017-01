The RCMP said late Tuesday that Brooklynn Finn was located "safe and sound." (RCMP)

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Grand Falls-Windsor has been safely located, according to police.

The RCMP said late Tuesday that Brooklynn Finn was located "safe and sound."

The girl had been missing for six days when police sent a media release Tuesday afternoon that they were looking for the public's help.

The Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.