About 20 people on ATVs gathered on a dusty side road in the Goulds area of St. John's on Saturday to search for missing Mount Pearl woman Cortney Lake.

Volunteers gather before heading out to search the woods for Lake, who has been missing since June 7. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Lake, 24, was last seen on security camera video leaving her home on Wellington Crescent in Mount Pearl on June 7 at 7:52 p.m.

A week ago RNC said investigators had conducted several ground searches around Powers Pond in Mount Pearl and in the areas of Seal Cove and Galway.

Volunteer searchers took to the trail system Saturday to search for Lake, after organizer Nalicia Williams, who met Lake while Lake was living in Goulds, recruited people on Facebook.

Nalicia Williams, who met Cortney Lake eight years ago while Lake was living in Goulds, organized the volunteer search. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"We don't have a specific area to look. We're just searching around where we can," said Williams.

Lake lives in Mount Pearl with her mother, and has family connections to the Burin Peninsula.

Ike Webb had a poster of Lake taped to the front of his ATV. He said he knows Lake's parents, and was disappointed by the turnout.

Another search will take place

"We expected more people, but people canceled because of the rain," Webb said. Still, he said searchers would be searching every place they could.

"We will be getting off the bikes and looking over banks and in waters, wherever we can," he said.

Ike Webb has missing posters for Cortney Lake taped to the front of his ATV as he searches trailways near the Goulds area of St. John's. (Alyson Samson CBC)

Webb said there will be another search in a couple of weeks, if Lake has not since been found.

Police consider her disappearance suspicious.

Lake is described as being 5' 8", about 120 lbs, with light brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, a pink and white plaid shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Lake's whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers directly.