Updated
Missing man located after search in Blackhead area of St. John's
Christopher Dicks, 32, was brought to hospital after being found but it's not clear if he suffered any injuries.
Christopher Dicks, 32, reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday
Police confirm a man who was missing overnight in a rural area of St. John's has been found.
Christopher Dicks, 32, was reported missing after being last seen around 3 p.m. in Blackhead, on the road between Shea Heights and Cape Spear.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicles, as well as the Red Cross relief truck, were parked along the road Monday night, as searchers looked for him.
According to the RNC, Dicks was found Tuesday morning. He was brought to hospital to be checked out, but it's not clear if he suffered any injuries.