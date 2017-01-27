Police are looking for help finding a missing teen last seen in Labrador City early Friday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Austin Leroux was last seen 1 p.m. Friday in the Harrie Lake Drive area.

There are immediate health concerns for Leroux, police said.

He is described as being between 5'7" and 5'9", weighing between 120 and 130 pounds with a slim build and light brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a yellow Volcom jacket with designs on it, blue snowboard pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Labrador City RNC at 709-944-7602.