Motorcyclists involved in a ruckus in St. John's on Tuesday night may soon be getting a visit from police.

"We're not going to tolerate bikers coming down and driving through community to almost intimidate residents there," says Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland.

Boland said he is looking into laying mischief charges after a group of motorcyclists converged on Signal Hill Tuesday night, following Monday's public forum for residents of the area about excessive motorcycle noise.

At the forum, residents said the bike noise keeps them awake, keeps their kids awake and even causes a few of them to think about selling their homes and moving elsewhere.

After the meeting, residents reported that a group of about 40 motorcyclists showed up on Signal Hill, revving their engines and making a lot of noise.

'We can get a conviction'

"We're looking at what we can do about this," Boland told the St. John's Morning Show Friday.

"We feel that we can under the Criminal Code, it's not something that we want to do. But if we have to do it we feel that we can enforce it, we can bring it to court and we can get a conviction under a mischief charge."

In order to lay a mischief charge, Boland said the RNC will have to prove intent to disrupt the enjoyment of the residents' property.

"Normally what you would do is you would issue a warning to the person and if they continued on with the offence, you would lay the charge," he said.

Increased fines for altered bikes

Boland also said the RNC is looking into increased fines for motorcyclists using mufflers that have been altered in order to make them louder.

Officers will undergo training so they can better recognize the modifications, which are not allowed under the Highway Traffic Act. Boland said the RNC is also working with Service NL to make changes to the laws surrounding the modifications, including an increase in the fine issued for using one.

'This is a situation here where there has to be respect shown to the community.' - RNC Chief Joe Boland

Right now that fine fine is only around $26, Boland said. If it were up to him, "it'd be up around $200 for sure, if not more."

"This is a situation here where there has to be respect shown to the community," said the chief.

"This is about respect. We don't want to be involved in this to be starting laying criminal charges against people and potentially affecting their careers down the road. But we also have a responsibility to the citizens of our jurisdictions and we fully intend to get this situation under control."