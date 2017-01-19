While the full extent of damages from three fires this week in the Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir community has yet to be determined, the town council is still trying to figure out its first steps.

The town council office — which also houses the fire hall — as well as the local RCMP detachment and Bay d'Espoir Academy were either flattened or extensively damaged by fires allegedly set by Donald Craig MacHaight, 48.

MacHaight, from the nearby community of Morrisville, is charged with three counts of arson over Tuesday morning's fires.

He appeared briefly in court Thursday afternoon in Grand Falls-Windsor. The matter, though, was set over to Jan. 27.

Walking into court for bail hearing. But sounds like Milltown case is going to be set over for another date. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/nDz32fyuMT — @juliacookcbc

"That's gonna be a tough one," says Deputy Mayor Clarence Kelly, referring to how the town can start to take steps forward and rebuild community morale.

Wednesday night, town officials and community members met with MHA Tracey Perry, Minister of Municipal Affairs Eddie Joyce and Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame MP Scott Simms to discuss what to do next.

Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir Deputy Mayor Clarence Kelly says the biggest priority right now is getting the students back in school. (CBC)

"I'm really grateful that we were able to have this meeting. All of us of course on council have a lot of concerns of how we're going to proceed with this," said Kelly.

Government has offered to help the town council find temporary shelter while it searches for a new permanent home.

From left, MP Scott Simms, Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir Deputy Mayor Clarence Kelly, Minister Eddie Joyce and Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune MHA Tracey Perry hold a community meeting Wednesday evening, following the three fires. (CBC)

Kelly said the office appears to be a total loss — with the exception of the fire hall, which is in good condition.

Extension on insurance claims

Some records were lost, including various government documents and insurance claims relating to damages the town suffered during the remnants of Hurricane Matthew.

"All the information was contained in the clerk's office. We don't know what kind of condition that is in at the moment, so we're basically asking for some leniency in deadlines," said Kelly.

"A lot of the bills that were associated with the hurricane recovery [were] paid for right now out of the operating funds of the council. We need to get some of those funds released back to us so we can move on the things we've got to do."

It's also municipal budget season, and Kelly said the computers containing those documents have yet to be recovered and assessed.

The provincial government has granted the community a leniency for their budget deadline as a result.

School solutions coming

Kelly said the most important thing now is to help the roughly 250 students who no longer have a school, after the elementary school portion of the K-12 Bay d'Espoir Academy burned to the ground. The high school section of the school was also extensively damaged.

School board officials are scrambling to find new classrooms for students who had attended Bay d'Espoir Academy. (Rene Jeddore/Facebook)

"Our main focus right now is on the school. If we can get this straightened away enough to get the kids back into a class again in the short term, I think that would take a lot of pressure off the community, and we'll try to move on from there," said Kelly.

"Considering the situation, what the cause of the situation was, it's gonna be hard to grapple with, for us to get a handle on exactly [how] we're gonna go about that."

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District remains on site, trying to come up with a temporary building solution, as well as replacing all the various learning materials lost.

School board CEO Darrin Pike said some students could be back in class as early as next week, if it's able to repurpose the community centre — and former school — in nearby St. Alban's.