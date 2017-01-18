As small community on Newfoundland's south coast deals with the aftermath of three fires set at key town buildings Tuesday, students who lost their school are worried about how they're going to continue learning.

Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir is in recovery mode following damage at Bay d'Espoir Academy, the town hall and the local RCMP detachment.

'I just wish I had a genie so then I could just wish for the same school.' - Tori Cox, 9

Donald Craig MacHaight, a 48-year-old man from Morrisville, is facing three counts of intentional cause of damage by fire.

Hoses were still dousing the smouldering rubble of the Bay d'Espoir Academy elementary classrooms early Wednesday morning.

Sisters Trista, 8, Tori, 9, Tessa, 11, and Tia Cox, 12, all said they at first didn't believe their mother when she told them their school was burned to the ground.

From left, Tori, 9, Tessa, 11, Tia, 12, and Trista Cox, 8, say they didn't believe their mother when she told them Tuesday morning their school had burned down. (CBC)

"When she told me that it was true I started crying," said Tori Cox.

"I just wish I had a genie so then I could just wish for the same school to just pop up in the same place because then we could get a normal life again."

The sisters also lost a number of items they left at the school.

"The bad thing is that I had a little folder of homework in my desk so I don't get to do homework … I'm not happy because it might go on my report card," said Tori Cox.

Her older sister Tia said all her friends are shocked, and with midterms scheduled for next week, she's not sure what's going to happen.

The fire at Bay d'Espoir Academy has displaced 250 students. (Submitted by Rene Jeddore)

"You have people joking all the time like, 'Oh I hope the school burns down,' because you're given a test or whatever, and then you wake up one morning and the school's actually burned down," she said.

"Our school was a learning environment so being stuck God only knows where and being put there to learn is gonna be really hard."

The morning after in the Milltown area - where three fires hit the RCMP, town hall and school. Smoke still rising at the school #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/aUWc6K5KYE — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Milltown Fire Chief Bob Woodman said the RCMP guard at the school called firefighters back around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a flare-up.

Crews gave the high school another "good dose of water," and again drenched the flattened elementary school portion of Bay d'Espoir Academy to prevent any further damage to the high school, which is still standing.

On the left is where the elementary school used to stand in Milltown, before being destroyed by fire. Crews are still trying to save the high school portion of Bay d'Espoir Academy. (Submitted by Dan Jeddore)

Woodman said firefighters wrapped up their day just before 10 p.m. — a long day, given they had to save their own fire hall, which is attached to the burned town hall.

"It was really tough to be targeted because if we're a little bit late in responding we wouldn't have been able to respond period, because we would have lost all of our firefighting equipment," Woodman told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Finding somewhere for students

A total of about 250 students have been displaced following the fire at the school.

Darrin Pike, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, said the district is focused on relocating all of the students.

The scene here at Bay d'Espoir Academy following a flare up last night @sjmorningshow #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/2AnuQQA3gP — @KrissyHolmes

"The K-6 wing is totally wiped out. The gym is pretty well a total write-off and the high school section [has] extreme damage on that side with smoke, water and some fire damage," Pike told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"The building is in, I don't know how to say it, it's in rough shape. It's destroyed mostly,"

The fires at Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir affected the town's hall, school and RCMP detachment. (Submitted by Jerry Byrne)

While the high school was not completely leveled in the fire, it won't be in operating condition for students anytime soon.

"The high-school wing is not usable in the immediate future, and that future will be determined later. We're really working on a plan for relocating 250 students at this stage," Pike said.

Pike said they have some options, but nothing is confirmed yet. In the meantime, schools are closed and students are staying home.

Municipal Affairs Minister Eddie Joyce is en route to the community Wednesday, and will be touring the scene and holding a media availability at 3 p.m.

Town Council relocated

The Milltown-Bay d'Espoir town hall building, which houses the fire department, town council and the community museum, was also hit hard by fire.

While the damage is assessed, the town council will operate out of a vacant office space provided by a local businessman.