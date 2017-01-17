One person is in custody, as several buildings in Milltown and Bay d'Espoir burned Tuesday morning.

Flames were first reported to police at the Milltown town hall and fire hall at 4:40 a.m. A second call about a fire at Bay d'Espoir Academy in Milltown came in shortly after, according to RCMP.

A third call reported a fire at the RCMP detachment in Head of Bay d'Espoir.

@vocmnews @CBCNL just sent to me. Head of Bay D'Espoir Academy, Town Hall & RCMP blding burning in Milltown. 3 diff parts of town. #arson pic.twitter.com/qFYc3DEQT2 — @salmo_salar4

Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe, media relations with RCMP, said there have been no injuries, and there is no word on the extent of damages.

Melita Kearley, who lives in the community, said she first heard about the fire around 5:30 a.m.

She said the fire was also reportedly spreading to the Milltown town hall, which neighbours the school, and she said there were also reports of a fire at the RCMP station in Head of Bay d'Espoir.

@VOCMNEWS @StJohnsTelegram @CBCNL the school, the town hall and the RCMP building in Milltown & Head of Bay d'Espoir are all involved. pic.twitter.com/w6TiFY5oMD — @TammyDavis709

"I guess you could say two are close, but the other one is a fair distance apart," she said.

Kearley said her husband, the mayor of Milltown, is en route to Labrador and unavailable for comment.

"The school is apparently pretty much burned to the ground," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.