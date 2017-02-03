Donald Craig MacHaight, 48, accused of setting fire to three public buildings in Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir in January has been sent for further psychiatric assessment.

After MacHaight's case was called in provincial court in St. John's on Friday, he was remanded to the Waterford Hospital in St. John's for another seven-day assessment.

MacHaight is accused of setting fire to Bay d'Espoir Academy, the town hall and the RCMP detachment in a string of fires in the early hours of Jan. 17.

MacHaight has already undergone a seven-day assessment in St. John's.

His case is scheduled to be called in Grand Falls-Windsor court on Feb. 10.