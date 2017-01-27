The man police allege deliberately set the Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir school, town hall and RCMP detachment on fire is being sent to St. John's for a psychiatric assessment.

Donald Craig MacHaight of Morrisville will undergo an assessment at the Waterford Hospital and return to Grand Falls-Windsor for a bail hearing Feb. 3.

MacHaight appeared before a judge in Grand Falls-Windsor Friday after being charged with three counts of arson following a string of fires in Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir.

"I know for someone to have to go through something like this there must be something terrible going through their mind," local fire chief Bob Woodman told CBC News the morning of the fires.

Neighbours described MacHaight as a quiet, reserved man who kept to himself.

Tracey Drew of Morrisville said she would sometimes give MacHaight a ride around town when she saw him walking.

Drew said MacHaight was more active in the community while the region dealt with last October's flooding.

Drew said the man began to "come out of his shell, kind of, for a few weeks." He'd help other residents clean up their property, was unpacking supplies from the dock, and came to the fire hall for lunches.

"It was different, and a lot of people commented, 'My gosh, you know, he's outside, and that's good that he's out interacting with the community,'" said Drew.

MacHaight told a judge during an earlier court appearance he did not want to be released on bail.