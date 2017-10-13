Despite tearing up and repaving Military Road this summer, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says doing it again this fall was unavoidable and just plain bad luck.

"What's happened is there was a water main break down near Rawlins Cross. So when we did the work over the summer we replaced the storm sewer and repaved the street and rehabilitated the sidewalks in the area," Breen told CBC Radio's On the Go.

"When it was all completed, unfortunately, we had a water main break that created a tear-up and we've had to repave a portion of that."

Breen said there was no sign of trouble when the first dig-up occurred.

"To replace water lines is a significant cost. So if the lines are performing well then we don't replace them. But in this case, we had to replace the storm sewer."

Sections of Military Road in St. John's we're dug up in June, and then again in October. (CBC)

Though Breen doesn't know what the second round of tear-ups will end up costing the city, he expects it will be in the $150,000-200,000 range.

"It's a fairly extensive piece of work ... There's not much you can do [to avoid it]. In a perfect world, if we had to resurface we'd replace all the infrastructure underneath, but financially we wouldn't be able to do that."

"We have to select our priorities and, in this case, the water mains never had any incidents there, so it's just bad luck."