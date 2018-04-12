Military police officer in Gander charged with cocaine trafficking

A member of the military police, working in Gander, has been charged with cocaine trafficking.

The Canadian Forces national investigation service said Thursday it has charged Corporal Colten Egers-Wood with one count of possession and one count of trafficking under the National Defence Act.

Investigators say the charges relate to a seven-month period between September 2016 and March 2017.

The matter is proceeding through the military justice system for a possible court martial, with a date and location to be determined.

Egers-Wood has been suspended from his MP job pending the results of military judicial proceedings.