Military police officer in Gander charged with cocaine trafficking
It's alleged that Corporal Colten Egers-Wood sold drugs at or near the Gander base between September and March.
Matter heading to possible court martial, according to Canadian Forces investigators
A member of the military police, working in Gander, has been charged with cocaine trafficking.
The Canadian Forces national investigation service said Thursday it has charged Corporal Colten Egers-Wood with one count of possession and one count of trafficking under the National Defence Act.
Investigators say the charges relate to a seven-month period between September 2016 and March 2017.
The matter is proceeding through the military justice system for a possible court martial, with a date and location to be determined.
Egers-Wood has been suspended from his MP job pending the results of military judicial proceedings.