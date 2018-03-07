CBC News has learned that a group trying to bring hockey back to Mile One and the owners of the St. John's Edge have reached an agreement that will allow both groups to work together at the downtown St. John's facility.

Businessman Dean MacDonald and former St. John's IceCaps chief operating officer Glenn Stanford secured a deal with the ECHL to bring a hockey team to St. John's for this coming September.

The deal hit a legal snag, however, because the owners of the Edge basketball team had first rights to secure teams for the building.

A group led by former St. John's IceCaps chief operating officer Glenn Stanford, above, and businessman Dean MacDonald has signed a deal to bring an ECHL team to Mile One this fall. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The matter was supposed to head to arbitration, but sources tell CBC News that details of the agreement will be announced early next week when the majority owner of the Edge, Irwin Simon, is in the province.