Like many young professionals at the top of their fields, Mike Watson takes his job seriously. But for Watson, the workplace is a poker table. And his job is to wager the kind of money most people won't earn in a year — or 10 years.

"Being good at playing cards is only ... one of many things that you need to succeed as a poker player." Watson said.

"You've got to be able to manage your money, you've got to be able to manage yourself, and put yourself in a position to actually show up and play well."

Watson grew up in St. John's, but now travels the world on the professional poker circuit.

The Global Poker Index ranks Watson as the 5th highest-earning poker pro in Canadian history, and the 51st highest-earner of all time. His lifetime winnings are listed at over $10 million US.

Life as a poker pro

This week, Watson is in Melbourne for the biggest poker tournament in Australia, the Aussie Millions, where the top prize is around $1.6 million Cdn.

For Watson, it's just another stop on the tour. He spends about half the year travelling and competing in the high-stakes games that make up the professional poker circuit.

"That could mean Las Vegas, but it could also mean Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Australia ... I probably play between 50 and a hundred live tournaments in casinos over the course of a year."

In nearly a decade of playing professionally, Watson has had several major wins, including a $1.7 million US top prize in Las Vegas in 2008, and a $728,325 US win in the Bahamas in 2016.

Mike Watson celebrates winning a big hand during a Poker Stars tournament in the Bahamas in January 2016. (Poker Stars)

But Watson points out that being on the poker tour is extremely expensive; he pays for his own travel, accommodations and, often, cash buy-ins to the tournaments in which he competes. And a good showing at the table, let alone an outright victory, is anything but a sure bet.

"Probably, over the course of the year, you've got one or two big final tables. If you're lucky, maybe you get a couple more. But you only have a couple [of] chances to get a big win and it doesn't always materialize." Watson said.

'You need to have a lot of self-control.' - Mike Watson

"There's years where you have the big score and you have a huge win, there's years where you don't have it and you end up losing a little bit. But then, being able to supplement that with playing online, maybe playing cash games a little bit, you're able to get in a lot of poker. And if you play enough hands, eventually the skill starts to win out."

How to win

Like many people his age (Watson is in his early 30s), Watson got into poker in the early 2000s when No Limit Texas Hold'em exploded into popular culture, propelled by the twin innovations of televised poker and online gambling.

Watson was attending Memorial University at the time.

"At lunch break, we'd skip off to the math lounge or whatever, and play a few games of cards." Watson said. "I really enjoyed it right out of the break."

Watson has a math degree, but says the math required at a poker table can be learned in high school.

"You don't really need anything too advanced. But being very proficient with numbers, very quick with numbers, definitely helps a lot in terms of things like keeping track of the size of the pot, bet sizing," said Watson.

"There's a lot of mental arithmetic that's going on every hand — and being able to do that quickly and easily let's you focus on other things that are more important."

Strategy tips

'You need to have a lot of self-control'

Keeping focus is another big component of being a pro card player, especially on the tour where casinos are teeming with distractions.

"It was always very important to me to take things seriously," Watson said. "Show up rested and ready to play, treat it like a real, serious job. But a lot of guys don't. They show up hungover for the third day of a big tournament."

For all his success, Watson warns that the life of a professional gambler isn't for everyone, even if you know when to hold 'em, and when to fold 'em.

"You need to have a lot of self-control," he said.

"There's a lot of really unfortunate horror stories out there of guys who could play cards, but never really had a dollar to their name."

Mike Watson flops top pair in a demonstration game at CBC St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

