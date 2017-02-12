Mick Davis, known for his work with rock band The Novaks, did not waste time when working on his fourth solo album, Endless Weekend.

"Most of these songs, they come out of my head one evening and the next day I start recording," said Davis.

"The songs and recordings are like a journal entry," Davis continued.

"I'll always remember when I wrote it and how it felt when I was doing it, what kind of a day it was, what it was like outside, and if there were any interruptions, and I'll remember those."

"It's trying to capture the moment."

Davis, who recorded the album at home at his dining room table, wrote all the songs and played almost all the instruments on them himself.

"That's no big deal, I've been doing that since I was 12 or 13 and got my first four-track [recorder], " said Davis.

Have a listen to a chat between Mick Davis and Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.