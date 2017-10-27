A businessman with ties to Newfoundland has been hit with a six-figure fine and orders from the British Columbia Securities Commission banning him from trading or promoting stocks.

Michael Mugford was sanctioned for his role in a "pump-and-dump" stock scheme that saw 4.8 million shares in a shell company sold for nearly $4.8 million US during a four-month period, beginning in late 2009.

In June, a securities commission panel found that Mugford and Vancouver investment advisor David Tuan Seng Lim engaged in a "market manipulation," and were responsible for the "artificial" share price of a shell company in the natural foods business.

Securities regulators issued their decision on sanctions for the duo this week.

Their actions "caused significant harm to investors," the decision noted.

The British Columbia Securities Commission recently released its decision on sanctions to be imposed against Michael Mugford. (CBC)

"In this case, the seriousness of the respondents' misconduct was exacerbated by the extent to which they orchestrated their affairs such that their activities were concealed by the use of offshore accounts and third parties, including trustees and other intermediaries."

That included the use of Swiss trustees and a trust in the Marshall Islands, a tiny chain of atolls in the Pacific Ocean.

The panel found that Lim played a "far more significant role" in the pump and dump manipulation than Mugford.

Lim got a $800,000 fine, while Mugford must pay $375,000.

Both men were hit with a series of wide-ranging sanctions.

Those include permanent bans in British Columbia from trading in or buying securities (with some limited exceptions), promoting stocks, managing or consulting in the securities market, and doing investor relations.

Mugford had links to unrelated N.L. firm

While Mugford spent much of his career in British Columbia, a CBC News investigation this summer found that he had ongoing personal and business ties to Newfoundland and Labrador.

In June, Mugford was linked to an unrelated health-foods initiative in the province.

Newfound Pure Nutraceuticals was based in Corner Brook. At the time, it had a website and Facebook page promoting the sales of berry products.

Soon after CBC News reported on Mugford's troubles with the securities commission, those sites went offline.

Mugford indicated at the time that Newfound Pure was not seeking investors, and was in fact no longer actively marketing its products.

In a June email to CBC News, he expressed regret about past "wrongs."