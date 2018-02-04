When Michael Hanrahan was a teenager back in the '90s, he and a couple of underage buddies would sneak into bars in downtown St. John's — just to play some traditional music.

"That was educational," quipped Hanrahan.

Hanrahan would sit in on traditional music sessions, learning under the protective eyes of the older musicians.

"There was nobody else our age, going to school, who was doing that."

These days, Hanrahan still plays traditional music, but he's also a sought-after sideman for musicians of all genres, such as Janet Cull and Elliott Dicks.

'A bit more under the microscope'

Hanrahan said that even though he plays with several bands, and many duos and trios, creating an album of his own original music is a different experience..

"When you're doing your own material, you tend to be a bit more self aware, a bit more under the microscope."

Hanrahan said he has enjoyed the challenge of making Mild Mannered Child, and he's looking forward to bringing it to music lovers across the province and beyond.

"I'll certainly be taking this on the road."

