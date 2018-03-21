Metrobus is replacing three of its buses with new ones that the company says should be cheaper to operate and more comfortable for passengers.

Three new 30-foot buses will replace three 40-foot models that are being retired at the end of the month.

Metrobus says the lighter and smaller vehicles, called Vicinity buses, can seat 24 passengers and will be used on some less-busy feeder routes in the St. John's area.

The smaller buses should use 30 per cent less fuel than the ones they are replacing, according to Metrobus. (Metrobus)

The buses will require 30 per cent less fuel than the ones being retired, according to Metrobus, and will also have a new door design that reduces noise, better preserves heat in the winter and keeps the air cool during the summer months.

Each one is equipped with a boarding ramp making them fully wheelchair accessible. The bus can also be "kneeled" to the curb making the low-floor entry even lower.

The new buses were purchased from Grande West transportation in Aldergrove, B.C..

Metrobus says the buses should be in service by the end of the month.