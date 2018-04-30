Metrobus hands out free rides to celebrate 60 years

Metrobus is turning 60 and to celebrate the service gave away free bus rides all day long on Monday in St. John's, Mount Pearl and Paradise.

CBC reporter Zach Goudie took a ride on the bus and talked to riders about what they love and hate about the service.

Meet some of the people using the bus today, and view some archive photos below.

Ziad Adberlrahman and Muhammed Alzohery say they appreciate public transportation, having moved here from countries that do not have it. (Zack Goudie/CBC)

Metrobus didn't get its name until the early 70's, but the transit system actually began more than a decade before that in 1958. (CBC)

Passenger Marilyn Williams praised the bus services, saying: "I find it's excellent, the drivers are so friendly, when you're getting on and off the bus." (Zach Goudie/CBC)

A Metrobus newspaper ad from 1976. (Metrobus)

Sharon Clarke is a loyal Metrobus rider but has some bones to pick with the stops. She thinks more of them should have shelters. (Zack Goudie/CBC)