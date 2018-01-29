Newfoundland is in for another bout of messy weather as a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain is expected to move over the island Monday night and Tuesday.

Environment Canada has special weather statements and snowfall warnings in effect for the entire island ahead of the system, which is expected to move in from the south Monday evening.

Avalon/Burin peninsulas

Snow in southern Newfoundland should hit the northeast Avalon around midnight Monday, before mixing with ice pellets and in time for the morning commute, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

After a period of freezing rain late in the morning, rain is expected by midday as temperatures are set to rise to seven or eight degrees.

St. John's & Metro timeline for tonight and Tuesday.

Snow transitions with and then to ice pellets through the morning commute.

10-15 cm of accumulation.

Freezing rain late morning & early afternoon, before temperatures rise with showers on Tuesday aft & eve.#nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/21avSypBTO — @ryansnoddon

Rainfall amounts should 10-30 mm for the Avalon, with heaviest amounts in the south. Wind speeds should be relatively low, with gusts of 50-60 km/h until Tuesday evening when rising temperatures will make them spike to the 50-60 km/h range.

The Burin Peninsula will see some snow, ice pellets and freezing rain, but the main concern is for heavy rains, with 30-50 mm likely by Wednesday.

Central/Clarenville/Bonavista/Terra Nova

Central Newfoundland will see mostly snow as a result of the system, with 20-30 cm set to start Tuesday morning and continuing throughout the day.

Snow will then mix to ice pellets and freezing rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

In the Clarenville, Bonavista Bay and the Terra Nova region, the timeline is much the same but a little less snow is expected, with 15-25 cm of snow and ice pellets forecasted by Tuesday.

Western/Northern Peninsula/Southern Labrador

Mostly snow is expected in western Newfoundland, however amount should be a bit lower than central, with 10-20 cm expected by Wednesday.

Snow is set to begin Tuesday morning and could mix with ice pellets Tuesday night.

The Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador should avoid the rain, but will see snow starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday.