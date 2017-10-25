The race for the federal Liberal nomination in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity will soon be standing-room only.

Agriculture and search and rescue advocate Merv Wiseman — who announced his intentions weeks ago — made his candidacy official Wednesday morning with a press release.

WIseman will hold a campaign launch at the Clarenville Inn on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The riding was vacated by Judy Foote, who stepped down to spend more time with her family.

Wiseman sought the Liberal nomination for Grand Falls-Windsor-Green Bay South in 2011, but ran for the federal Conservative party in 2008 — the same year he also unsuccessfully sought the PC nomination in the provincial district of Springdale-Baie Verte.

Others vying for the nomination include radio host, comedian and author Peter Soucy, Centreville-Wareham-Trinity mayor and Liberal organizer Churence Rogers, school board employee and former Liberal staffer Larry Guinchard and RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Foote, who has no relation to Judy Foote.