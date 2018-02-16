While many sports fans have their eyes on the podium in PyeongChang, one Memorial University swimmer is keeping her focus on a podium in Toronto.

Jasmine Foran is coming off a massive weekend in the pool at the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) championships in New Brunswick.

She won four gold medals in the 50, 100 and 200-metre breaststroke and in the 200-metre individual medley as well as a silver and two bronze in the relays.

That wasn't her only success. Foran was also named the AUS female Rookie of the Year.

"I was not expecting that at all. It made my day because I've worked so hard," Foran said.

MUN swimmer Jasmine Foran training for nationals2:38

The 18-year-old first-year student was recruited from New Brunswick to come to Memorial to compete as a swimmer.

"She's been great to have on our team and she's bringing a lot to our team's enthusiasm," Coach Duffy Earle said.

"We are loving having her on board."

Memorial University will be sending five swimmers to the national university championships in Toronto Feb. 22-24. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Foran and four other Memorial Sea-Hawks are heading to the 2018 U SPORTS national swimming championships Feb. 22-24 in Toronto.

Currently Foran is ranked as a Top 3 swimmer in one of her breaststroke events.

If she sticks to the game plan she may be adding another medal to her current haul.