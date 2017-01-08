The Memorial Sea-Hawks men's basketball team find themselves in a place they aren't used to — first place in the Atlantic University Sport [AUS] conference.

At the halfway point of the season, the 'Hawks have 7 wins and 3 losses — which matches their win total for all of the 2015-2016 campaign.

"Right now the attitude is good," coach Peter Benoite told CBC.

"We are playing together as a team. Guys are playing for each other. We just got to keep focused and keep doing what has been working for us. If we can take care of that, and keep doing that, we will be okay."

Memorial coach Peter Benoite on the teams success this season: "We've got good team commitment, we are moving the ball and we are defending this year which a big step up for us." (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Benoite, a former Sea-Hawk standout player turned coach, said the team has been getting better the last few years just not getting the wins.

"I thought that the progression has been there, the commitment to what we are trying to do offensively and defensively," he said.

"This year we are starting to see some of the results of that. We've got good team commitment, we are moving the ball and we are defending this year which a big step up for us."

The last time the men's team posted a winning record was the 2001 - 2002 season. 11 wins and 9 losses. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

This past weekend the team split a two games series with the St. Mary's Huskies at Memorial's Field House.

On the women's side the 'Hawks came up with two massive victories.

The team took on the nationally ranked, and previously undefeated, team from St. Mary's handing them their first, and then second, losses of the season.

Sydney Stewart takes a free throw during Sunday's game versus St. Mary's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The women sit in the middle of the AUS pack with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses.

Despite his team's success, Benoite said the Sea-Hawks aren't looking down the road towards the playoffs just yet.

'Absolutely one game at a time. We are not looking ahead at all. We just got to stay focused, play the next game and go from there."

Both the men and women's team will travel to the University of New Brunswick to play a two game series with the Varsity Reds next weekend.

