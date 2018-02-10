"It all started with the realization that I could colour as an adult," says Meghan Fahey of her line of greeting cards, called Driven to Ink.

Fahey said making greeting cards gave her a purpose for her love of colouring.

"You need a card, you make a card, you give a card, you move on to the next one," said Fahey.

Longtime card maker

Meghan Fahey's colouring hobby started well before the adult colouring book craze of the past few years.

She has been making her handmade greeting cards for about 15 years, and five years ago, she started selling them under the banner Driven to Ink.

Fahey uses rubber and acrylic stamps, ink, watercolours and felt markers to make her cards.

Local inspiration

For inspiration, Fahey turns to local expressions, culture and events.

"There was a huge craze in the summer over Chase the Ace, so I thought it would be fun to make a greeting card about chasing the ace."

The 2017 Chase the Ace craze in Newfoundland and Labrador inspired Meghan Fahey to create this popular greeting card. (Mark Cumby/CBC )

Fahey also sells her cards through the crafting website Etsy.com. She runs the St. John's region Etsy team, and she organizes the St. John's Etsy markets, which happen three times each year.

Meghan Fahey makes whimsical greeting cards under the name Driven to Ink. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

