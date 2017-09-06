The cruise ship Serenade of the Seas made an emergency stop outside the narrows in St. John's Wednesday evening so an ill man could be brought to hospital.

The St. John's Port Authority confirms the man was brought to shore at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

The ship was on its way to Halifax from Akureyri, Iceland, when the vessel was forced to stop so the man could receive medical attention.

The man was transported to shore by a rescue vessel belonging to the Serenade, and then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The Serenade has since carried on to Halifax, and the man remains in hospital in St. John's.