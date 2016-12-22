Some students and staff at Mealy Mountain Collegiate in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are sporting new hairdos.

A Shave for the Brave event was held at the Grade 9-12 school on Wednesday — and mostly young women stepped up to shave their heads for the cancer fundraiser.

Students at Mealy Mountain Collegiate line up for a before and after Shave for the Brave photo. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Four young women buzzed their hair, and two others chopped their locks off. One male student and two male teachers also volunteered to shave off their hair.

Grade 12 student Avery Brown donated 11 inches of her hair — a big step, she said, because girls tend to value their hair more.

"So cutting it off or shaving it off is a big statement to make to show you support people who are doing much braver things everyday," said Brown.

"They didn't get a choice."

David Rumbolt, a teacher at Mealy Mountain Collegiate, believes Wednesday's event was the school's first Shave for the Brave. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"I've been in the building now for seven years and this is the first one I've participated in," teacher David Rumbolt told CBC's Labrador Morning.

"I don't think we had one before that."

More than $6,000 was raised for Young Adult Cancer Canada in the Shave for the Brave, which was an act in the school's pre-Christmas talent show.