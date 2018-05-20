Fire up the barbecue! May 24 weekend off to fine start in Pippy Park

It's been an uncharacteristically sunny May 24 weekend, and campers and families at Pippy Park in St. John's are well positioned to take advantage of the nice weather.

On Saturday, kids rode bikes freely through the park, played games of touch football, street hockey, and had water fights, while parents fired up the barbecues, struck matches together to start fires, and had a few sociables too.

It's not summer just yet, but in some ways it felt like an unofficial kickoff to the warmer season to come.

Take a look at some of the festivities in the photos below.

Boyd Butt's friends affectionately pointed to him as the king of May 24. He says that he's been coming with around five other groups to Pippy Park since around 2012. On Sunday, his crew planned to throw a few chickens in the fire and cook up a Jiggs' dinner. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Some of the crew at Butt's campsite. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Donny Gosse, Kennedy Gosse and Adelia Brown play a game of street hockey on Saturday. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

This crew at Butt's campsite also say the weekend is an annual celebration. They've got the beers, the buds, and even a cute little pup. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

These campers came prepared with enough supplies to play every type of game imaginable. And what's a long weekend without a little washer toss? (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

A young boy watches over a game of soccer at Pippy Park on the May 24 holiday weekend. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Jacob Anthony helps Addison Moore ride her bike at Pippy Park. He says one of his favourite things to do at the park is roam around on his own bike. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)