Most of Newfoundland can expected a mix of cold, wintry weather tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings in effect for most of the island.

Rain or snow is expected to start over most areas of Newfoundland this afternoon or evening, before changing over to freezing rain.

The weather expected across Newfoundland Tuesday into Wednesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

That freezing rain is expected to last between four and eight hours, before temperatures climb above freezing Wednesday morning.

But those icy conditions could make for treacherous driving conditions.

On the south and west coast of Newfoundland, people can expect a period of extended rain — between 15 and 25 millimetres.

In the Port aux Basques area, a Wreckhouse wind warning is also in effect, with gusts starting in the afternoon and peaking at 120 km/h overnight.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its mornings crossings for May 2, rescheduling them for 11:45 p.m., weather permitting.

For parts of Labrador, Environment Canada says there will be snow starting Tuesday evening, becoming heavy at times overnight.

That means between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, before the snow and ice pellets taper to flurries.