Police in St. John's are looking looking for information that can help them find a missing 52-year-old woman.

Maxine Caines was last heard from on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police said Friday they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Caines is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or Crime Stoppers.