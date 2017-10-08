An Inuit group in Labrador is paying tribute to the man who created a way for elders to access country food.

NunaKatiget Inuit Community Corporation has renamed a community freezer in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for Max Winters, who founded the project 10 years ago.

It became the Max Winters Memorial Community Freezer at NunaKatiget's annual meeting Tuesday.

'A wonderful legacy'

"It's a wonderful legacy to have of your parent," Marlene Wheeler, one of Winters's daughters, told CBC's Labrador Morning.

Marlene Wheeler, left, and Leanne Hill say their dad would have been proud to know the community freezer was named after him. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"It just goes, I think, to show [his] dedication and the respect that others had for him and the work that he did."

Another of Winters's daughters, Leanne Hill, sits on the NunaKatiget board her father used to head.

"We've gone from having not just wild meat but also now there's vegetables that are grown locally," she said.

Community freezers such as this one in Hopedale help supplement the food supply. (foodfirstnl.ca)

"This was something that he had dreamed up and brought it all to life and it's just flourishing."

Project impact

The freezer project in Happy Valley-Goose Bay feeds about 100 seniors every month, according to Hill.

The initiative has since expanded to Nunatsiavut's five communities: Hopedale, Postville, Rigolet, Makkovik and Nain.

The Winters family poses in front of a banner created to mark the freezer program's 10th anniversary. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Stock is seasonal and can vary from locally harvested moose, seal, partridge, char, cod and berries — the kinds of food many elders would have grown up fishing, hunting, and collecting themselves.

"He knew that was important because that was the way of life," Hill said.

The idea, she said, mostly came from his "understanding as an elder … who didn't have the physical capability that he would have had before his illness."

Winters died in 2015.

He was awarded the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2007 for his involvement with sports and was inducted into the province's Volunteer Hall of Fame in 2012.