Weapons used to rob couple during violent Mattis Point home invasion

Police in western Newfoundland are investigating a violent robbery that took place Wednesday night in Mattis Point, near Stephenville Crossing.

Officers from Bay St. George RCMP were called to the home around 11 p.m. after reports that several suspects forced their way into the home of a couple in their 60s.

Using weapons, the suspects forced the couple to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Both victims were treated for minor injuries at Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville.

RCMP said the woman was released but the man was kept overnight as a precaution.

Police do not believe it was a random act of violence, and the investigation is continuing.