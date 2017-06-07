On May 21, six teenaged boys left Gander and headed to a friend's cabin to enjoy the long weekend. By the end of the day, 14-year-old Matthew Sargent was dead.

"He was wild. He was one of those people who loved to push it," Matthew's father Gordon Sargent recalls now.

"He was the daredevil who never thought about it. He was the kid who'd jump his bike when everyone else was wondering if it was safe. Matthew was going to find out by taking the jump."

It wasn't a jump that led Matthew and his friends into trouble on that Sunday afternoon, but it was a mistake.

No life jackets

The boys decided to do a bit of fishing, but on a cold, windy day there weren't many bites near the wharf. Three of them, including Matthew, thought they might have better luck farther out.

Matthew Sargent shortly before he died on May 21, 2017 (Courtesy: Gordon Sargent)

"There was a series of mistakes that lined up," said Gordon Sargent. "So they decided they would take a canoe, and only teenage boys would not see the danger alarms, red alert alarms ringing at them. They said they would just push it out a little bit, and they did."

The wind pushed the boat out farther than they had meant to go and when they tried to turn back, rough water swamped them. The boys ended up in the cold water without life jackets. Two of them struggled to shore. Matthew didn't make it that far.

Dad part of recovery team

Gordon Sargent was there when searchers brought Matthew's body ashore.

'When I did see him after his body was recovered, his blue eyes hit me like they'd never hit me before. He knew I loved him unconditionally.'

- Gordon Sargent

"I was part of the recovery effort. And I saw him," he said.

"Someone mentioned the word 'trauma' but I see it as a blessing that I had those immediate moments with my son there so I could tell him I love him and I'll love him forever. So he could have a level of peace knowing that right to the end."

"When I did see him after his body was recovered, his blue eyes hit me like they'd never hit me before. He knew I loved him unconditionally."

Gordon Sargent asks teens to practice water safety and avoid alcohol, after he lost his son Matthew in a boating accident. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Sargent says other than reminding Matthew to think a moment before acting, he wouldn't change anything about the way his son lived life.

"Not at all. If I could do it all over, I would encourage him to be who he was. I would never want to stifle that," he said. "That's how I fully supported him living. Go out and do it and live it to the fullest. And he did."

He said Matthew was the kind of kid who'd take a beating from a bully to save a smaller child, and who'd give away his last five dollars if someone needed it more than him.

Faith getting him through

Matthew's death hurts his younger brother who looked up to him, his older brother who looked after him, his extended family and hockey teammates, his school community and of course his mother and father.

'God sent the angel of death right then, right there and if he was hidden under the bed it wouldn't have changed it.'

- Gordon Sargent

"I still hurt. The hurt is unbelievable. I didn't know there was a level of hurt in this world that I've lived through and I'm going to live for," Sargent told CBC News.

"I still told him I love him forever and I'll miss him forever. I'm still not angry with my son."

He said his faith is helping him cope and he firmly believes nothing could have prevented his son's death.

"God sent the angel of death right then, right there and if he was hidden under the bed it wouldn't have changed it," he said.

"The life jacket should have been on. But if God came down and said 'Matthew, I have to take you today. How do you want to go?' Living with the boys and living on the edge is right where he wanted to be in life."

Lessons to be learned

Still, the Sargent family hopes other young people learn from Matthew's death. They want people to pay more attention to water safety and make sure they wear life jackets, and they plan speaking engagements next year to spread that message.

14-year-old Matthew Sargent drowned in Dunphy's Pond near Gander on May 21, 2017 (Courtesy: Gordon Sargent)

Gordon Sargent also wants teens to avoid the mistake Matthew and his friends made in drinking alcohol on the day of the fatal accident.

"Teenagers need to know they need to stay away from alcohol, drinking and drugs. A heartfelt request I have for all the teenagers out there: believe in yourself."

As the family tries to move on, faith and the hope others might learn from their child's mistakes are two of the comforts on which they lean. The way the people of Gander have embraced them is another.

"The love and support of people around us has been instrumental. It's giving us enough strength to get through and carry on to the next day," Sargent said.

"Often in life we don't realize what we have until it's gone. I did realize, because of being his dad, what a precious, loving child he was. But the outpouring of support, the stories people have shared with us, just showed me what an incredible person he was. It's all about keeping Matthew's spirit alive."