A court martial is underway in St. John's for a Canadian Armed Forces master corporal who is accused of forcing two trainees to eat and drink until both became sick.

Master Cpl. Greg Young is facing two charges of ill-treating a person who by reason of rank was subordinate to him. The court martial, or military trial, is happening at the Department of National Defence building in St. John's.

Young allegedly forced one trainee to eat vegetables until he vomited, and forced another to drink water until she became sick.

Already, lawyer for MCpl. Young has denied the charges and challenged witnesses on the details of their stories. pic.twitter.com/2wFHdkgUXQ — @zachgoudie

Both incidents happened on Aug. 10, 2015, and all of the witnesses that appeared Monday morning were in their teens at the time that the incident allegedly occurred.

Young's lawyer denied the charges on Monday, challenging witnesses on the details of their stories.