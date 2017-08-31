A fisherman in Triton, in northeastern Newfoundland, landed a massive cod that he suspects is around 20 years old.

Mike Roberts, a fourth generation cod fisherman, was taking part in the commercial fishery Sunday in Badger Bay when he spotted a large fish in one of the nets.

"We had quite the snarl with the fish," Roberts said. "We had to cut it out of the net where it was rolling up that much in the net. It became entangled."

Asked what his reaction was, Roberts said, "the song and dance-type kind. Excitement for sure."

Roberts said the fish weighed 30 pounds, gutted. The head and eyes are especially large, he said.

"I've caught many fish over the years, like 20 plus years I've been fishing now," he said, "I've landed cod 25 pounds with my cod rod but this one compares to being one of the biggest."

The wharf monitor took a photo of the monster catch and it has since been shared widely on social media.

Roberts said the fishery this season has been "unbelievable."

"It's like John Cabot days for me. I've had nets out and they float back. The net floats to the surface. I can't describe what's there."