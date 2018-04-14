Marystown parade to honour world champion skater Kaetlyn Osmond

The energy on the Burin Peninsula is electric Saturday as people gather to celebrate their homegrown hero.

Before you even reach Marystown, there are red balloons and Canadian flags along the road, signalling home town pride for world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond.

The Burin Peninsula town will welcome the skater with a homecoming parade on Saturday morning, before she greets fans at St. Gabriel's Hall.

On Saturday night, Osmond will perform in the Ice Crystals Figure Skating Club's ice show at the Kaetlyn Osmond Arena.

She currently holds the world women's figure skating title, as well as the Olympic bronze figure skating medal and the Olympic gold team medal.

Red balloons and Canadian flags decorate the Marystown sign to welcome Kaetlyn Osmond home. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Osmond's dedication to her hometown is clear, and is displayed under her name during competitive skates.

While she left the province at age eight, Osmond said Marystown will always be home.

And it's clear the town feels the same way. Photos of the skater cover light poles and businesses throughout the area, which has a population of over 5,000.

After her Marystown homecoming, Osmond will skate in Corner Brook and Grand Falls-Windsor next weekend.